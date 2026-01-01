Enzo Maresca didn't get chance to speak to new Chelsea signing before board struck deal

It has emerged that Enzo Maresca didn’t even get the chance to speak to Chelsea player Alejandro Garnacho before he signed for the Blues in the summer.

The Argentina international joined Chelsea from Manchester United in a slightly surprising move, with the 21-year-old not exactly playing regularly or performing that consistently during his time at Old Trafford.

It now seems like this deal must have been done in a bit of a rush, as Maresca didn’t actually speak to him until he arrived on the training ground after the deal was already done, according to the Daily Mail.

If this report is accurate, it perhaps highlights once again how much this current Chelsea board is mismanaging certain situations.

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Chelsea
Alejandro Garnacho in action for Chelsea (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Time for a regime change at Chelsea?

As per our poll below, Chelsea fans are very clearly unhappy with this current board and their project…

Maresca left Chelsea today and it looks like it could be tricky for the west London giants to replace him.

It’s already been reported by O Jogo that Porto manager Francesco Farioli would not be interested in the CFC vacancy, while there’s been talk of other managers rejecting the club.

Garnacho has not made the most convincing start at Chelsea and one has to wonder if things might have gone better if Maresca had been able to talk to him first and get more of a feel for how well they may or may not work together.

Overall, it’s hard to escape the feeling that Chelsea are simply not as well run as they were under previous owner Roman Abramovich, who delivered a huge amount of success with the Blues between 2003 and 2022.

Since then, Chelsea have spent a lot on young players who haven’t delivered, and have hired and fired a number of different managers.

