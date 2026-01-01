One unprofessional & direspectful moment from Maresca went down badly behind the scenes at Chelsea

Todd Boehly and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reportedly left club chiefs unimpressed behind the scenes when he refused to turn up for a post-match press conference.

The Italian tactician was supposedly feeling unwell after the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth earlier this week, leading to his assistant Willy Caballero taking on media duties instead.

However, it now seems Maresca was not ill at all and simply didn’t want to speak after that game, which was seen by Chelsea insiders as unprofessional and disrespectful, according to the Sun.

The Blues announced earlier today that Maresca had left the club and the search is now on for a replacement.

Enzo Maresca’s mixed spell as Chelsea manager

Maresca had some positive moments at Chelsea, most notably as he got the club back into the Champions League, whilst also winning the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup trophies.

Considering that the former Leicester City boss managed this with such a young squad, it perhaps seems a bit harsh not to have given him more time.

Recent results have clearly not been good, with Chelsea on a run of just one win from their last seven Premier League games.

However, the west Londoners remain in the race for the top four and are also in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Enzo Maresca at Chelsea 92 games Wins 55 Draws 16 Losses 21

Maresca and Chelsea not the right fit?

All in all, it seems that, more than results and performances, there was just not a good feeling between Maresca and the CFC board.

The outspoken Italian tactician recently made it public that he’d had his worst 48 hours as manager of the club, and it seems that refusing to report to his latest press conference was just one of a number of actions that rubbed senior figures up the wrong way.

Even if Maresca has his qualities as a manager, it just seems like he’d be better off under a different structure, while Chelsea need someone more in tune with the way they want to do their project.