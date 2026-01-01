Fabrizio Romano confirms Enzo Maresca bombshell in late Wednesday night update

Enzo Maresca during a Chelsea FC training session (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A tense situation has reportedly emerged at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca now locked in serious internal discussions about the future of their working relationship.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the situation has escalated quickly and is being treated as an immediate issue rather than one linked to short-term results or upcoming fixtures.

Importantly, sources close to the club insist this is not about Chelsea’s next match, nor is it directly tied to outcomes in the January transfer window.

This is understood to be a broader, more fundamental discussion between the hierarchy and the manager which could end up deciding the long term future of the manager.

Chelsea have been inconsistent under Enzo Maresca

While there have been encouraging spells for the Blues this season, inconsistency has continued to plague them, with points dropped in matches where Chelsea were expected to dominate.

Internally, there is believed to be frustration on both sides, Chelsea’s board want faster progress and clearer signs of long-term stability, while Maresca is understood to be seeking stronger backing and clarity over recruitment strategy and squad planning.

Recent conversations have focused on control over footballing decisions, communication lines with sporting directors, and the pace at which Chelsea’s long-term vision should realistically be implemented.

Maresca is said to be firm in his belief that the project requires patience and cohesion, especially given the youth profile of the squad, while the ownership group are keen to ensure the club remains competitive at the highest level without further drift.

Blues hierarchy are yet to make a final decision

Chelsea are approaching a critical phase of the season, and instability at managerial level could have major implications. That said, sources are keen to stress that no final decision has been made and that discussions are ongoing rather than conclusive.

The club are understood to be weighing all scenarios carefully, aware that frequent changes in leadership have previously contributed to instability rather than solving it.

As things stand, this is a developing situation that could move quickly. Whether the talks lead to a reaffirmation of support, a restructuring of responsibilities, or a parting of ways remains to be seen.

