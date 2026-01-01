Man United could make January move for Arsenal transfer target if this one thing happens

Ruben Amorim looks on ahead of Manchester United's game vs Wolves (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to make a move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet this January if other clubs also step up their interest.

Although the Red Devils have Jacquet on their radar, the current feeling is that their priority would be to bring him in in the summer, rather than in the middle of the season.

However, as recently reported, Arsenal are also interested in Jacquet, and if other clubs decide to move early, that could spark some action from Man Utd.

See below for more details on this story from Sky Sports journalist Danyal Khan on X, formerly Twitter…

? Excl with @Amarjournalist_: Manchester United are monitoring Stade Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.



Understand #mufc are keen on the 20-year-old and while unlikely to move in January, he could be one to watch should other clubs come in for Jacquet. pic.twitter.com/ErDR6WQPau — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) January 1, 2026

Manchester United and Arsenal in the battle for Jeremy Jacquet transfer

Jacquet is becoming widely regarded as one of the best young defensive talents in Europe right now, so it’s no surprise to see big clubs circling for his signature.

The 20-year-old might well benefit from more experience in Ligue 1 for a bit longer, but it’s also easy to see him having an immediate impact, especially at United.

The Gunners also like to ensure they have plenty of depth at the back, though, so that could be one to watch, and it would also surely be a project that would tempt him.

Should Jeremy Jacquet risk move to Man United?

United would be more of a gamble in some ways as it’s not clear how well things are really progressing under current manager Ruben Amorim.

The Frenchman would surely get a decent amount of playing time at Old Trafford, but there’s also the risk that his career would go backwards.

So many exciting players, both young and old, have found it difficult to shine in this environment in recent times, so Jacquet could be well-advised to look for other options if possible.