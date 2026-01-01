Liverpool targeting ambitious January move for 14-goal English striker

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up an ambitious and eye-catching move for Ivan Toney in the January transfer window, according to reports from Anfield Watch.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their attacking depth for a decisive second half of the season.

With Liverpool still firmly in the hunt for major honours, the club’s recruitment team are assessing short-term solutions that could give Arne Slot additional firepower.

Liverpool are competing on multiple fronts, aiming to close ground in the Premier League title race while also pushing deep runs in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The urgency has been heightened by the injury situation surrounding Alexander Isak, who is expected to miss a significant spell after being sidelined.

Liverpool are looking for more depth in attack

While Liverpool already view Isak and Hugo Ekitike as the long-term pillars of their forward line, the club recognise that relying too heavily on a stretched attack during such a demanding period could derail their ambitions.

That context has brought Toney’s name into the discussion. Now plying his trade with Al Ahli, the England international has enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 14 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Despite operating outside Europe, Toney has maintained his sharpness, physical presence and penalty-box efficiency.

Liverpool see clear advantages in a potential move. Toney is already proven at Premier League level, meaning there would be minimal adaptation time.

Reds are looking for a short term plan

Importantly, any January deal would not be about long-term succession planning, but rather providing immediate depth and experience to navigate a tricky phase of the campaign.

From Toney’s perspective, a return to England is understood to be appealing.

With the England national football team picture firmly in mind ahead of the World Cup, regular exposure in the Premier League could significantly boost his chances of re-establishing himself in the international setup.

Joining a high-profile club like Liverpool, competing at the top end of the table and in Europe, would represent an ideal platform for that ambition.

