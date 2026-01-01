(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Real Madrid were reportedly interested in securing his signature, but a report from TEAMtalk claims that they have now abandoned their pursuit of the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid drop Alexis Mac Allister pursuit

They are looking to invest in talented young players, and they are focusing on Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar. The development will come as a huge boost for Liverpool, and they will be delighted that Real Madrid have abandoned their pursuit of Mac Allister.

Liverpool have no intention of selling the Argentine international, and he is a key player for them. They have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid at the start of the season, and they will not want to lose any more key players.

Mac Allister has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club, and he is one of the first names on the team sheet. He is an indispensable asset for the Premier League club, and they must keep him for as long as possible.

Reds must keep Mac Allister

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for major trophies regularly, and they need to keep their best players. Holding on to the 27-year-old South American will be a top priority for them. It will be interesting to see if they can tie him down to a new deal in the near future.

The player is at the peak of his career and is performing at a high level for club and country. Losing him would be a blow for any team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need more depth in the midfield unit. Signing another quality central midfielder would be a wise decision. It will be interesting to see if they can add a quality midfielder in January or at the end of the season.