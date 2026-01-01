Liverpool rejected: Real Madrid star has no intention of joining the Merseyside club

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

France international Eduardo Camavinga has made it clear that his immediate future lies at Real Madrid, despite persistent interest from Liverpool, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a long-term target for the Reds, with suggestions in recent months that a potential move could be explored during the January transfer window.

However, those plans now appear to be firmly on hold.

Camavinga is understood to be settled in the Spanish capital and has no intention of leaving Madrid mid-season.

While Liverpool remain one of the clubs in regular contact with the player’s representatives, they have been informed that a winter transfer is not an option.

Any serious attempt to prise him away would therefore have to wait until at least the summer, and even then, the prospects remain slim.

From Real Madrid’s perspective, Camavinga is considered a key part of both their present and future. His versatility has been invaluable, with the Frenchman capable of operating as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, or even at left-back when required.

Madrid are not actively looking to sell, and Camavinga’s contract, which runs until 2029, puts the club in a commanding negotiating position.

Liverpool’s continued interest is driven by their need to refresh and stabilise their midfield.

Arne Slot is keen to invest further in the squad after a difficult campaign. The Reds have struggled for consistency this season, with several summer signings failing to hit the ground running and experienced players showing signs of decline.

Injuries have compounded those problems, most notably the long-term setback suffered by Alexander Isak, while off-field issues involving Mohamed Salah have added further uncertainty.

Arne Slot more depth in the midfield

Slot views midfield as an area requiring immediate attention, and Camavinga’s profile fits perfectly with the type of dynamic, press-resistant player Liverpool admire.

However, even if the player were to soften his stance in the future, Madrid’s valuation would be formidable.

It would take well in excess of £80 million to even open discussions, reflecting Camavinga’s age, importance and contract length.

Liverpool have accepted that Camavinga will not be moving in January. Their focus is expected to shift towards more realistic targets as they look to steady the ship and rebuild momentum.

