"Shocking" - Liverpool star singled out for criticism after goalless first half vs Leeds

Florian Wirtz reacts after Liverpool's defeat vs Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say it’s proving to be another difficult night for Liverpool summer signing Florian Wirtz against Leeds United.

The first half of this evening’s game ended 0-0, with Wirtz once again struggling to make much of a positive impact against the kind of opposition Liverpool fans would really expect to beat quite comfortably.

The Reds did notably drop points away to Leeds recently in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Elland Road, while tonight they’re struggling to find a breakthrough at Anfield.

Some notable media personalities are now commenting on Wirtz, with vlogger Mark Goldbridge describing his performance as “shocking”, while the Germany international has also had criticism from other journalists.

Florian Wirtz attracting criticism after quiet first half for Liverpool against Leeds

See below for some of the comments doing the rounds about Wirtz’s unconvincing display so far tonight…

Wirtz has been shocking so far — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 1, 2026

Poor touch from Wirtz on a Liverpool break involving the rapid Frimpong. The control lets him down from the cut-back and he gives away a foul. https://t.co/7zKfe16a7Q — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the Leeds fans in the away end at Anfield have also been trolling Wirtz with the chant below…

"What a waste of money!" chant the Leeds fans after Wirtz blazes a shot high and wide.#LFC #LIVLEE ?https://t.co/FF8BnCIsGl — Theo Squires (@TheoTheoSquires) January 1, 2026

Wirtz’s quiet performance has also not gone down too well with the Liverpool Echo as they released their half time ratings, giving him only a 6/10 based on what they’ve seen so far.

Florian Wirtz continues to struggle for Liverpool

Wirtz moved to LFC from Bayer Leverkusen for huge money this summer, and there’s probably no one left out there arguing that he’s been anything other than a big disappointment.

The 22-year-old looked an elite talent during his time in the Bundesliga, scoring 57 goals in 197 games in total for Leverkusen, usually reaching double figures each season.

So far, Wirtz has just one goal in 23 appearances for Liverpool, which came in the recent win over Wolves, who are bottom of the Premier League table.

Tonight’s performance is another big worry for Liverpool fans as Wirtz still looks a long way off being able to adapt to Arne Slot’s side or to English football in general.