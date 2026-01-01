Man United face Bayern Munich & PSG competition for Semenyo alternative

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are facing stiff competition in their pursuit of Yan Diomande, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain now stepping up their interest in the RB Leipzig winger, according to Sky Sports.

The growing attention from two of Europe’s most powerful clubs has the potential to significantly accelerate developments around one of the most exciting young wide players on the continent.

Diomande, 19, has enjoyed a rapid rise since joining RB Leipzig, establishing himself as talented young winger who has caught the attention of some top European clubs.

His performances this season have convinced Leipzig that they are in possession of a future star, but they are also realistic about the level of interest he is attracting.

RB Leipzig set to demand huge fee for Diomande

Reports suggest that any club serious about prising him away would need to table an offer in the region of £60-62 million.

For Man United, Diomande has emerged as a leading alternative after they missed out on Antoine Semenyo, who is now closing in on a move to Manchester City.

United’s recruitment staff see Diomande as a winger who can grow into a decisive attacking role over time, rather than an instant solution, matching with Ruben Amorim’s preference for long-term squad building.

However, the entry of Bayern Munich and PSG complicates matters. Bayern are understood to view Diomande as a potential successor profile to their current wide options, someone who can be developed within their structured system while offering explosive qualities in transition.

Man United face intense competition to sign the winger

PSG, meanwhile, are constantly scanning the market for elite young attackers and believe Diomande’s skill set would suit the demands of Ligue 1 and Champions League football.

United are monitoring the situation closely and could move more decisively if rival clubs make a formal approach in January.

While Leipzig would prefer to keep the player until at least the summer, the sheer scale of interest means the Bundesliga club are preparing for all scenarios.

Diomande is currently away on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, which has temporarily paused direct negotiations but also increased his visibility on the global stage.

