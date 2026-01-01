Man United enter market to sign Premier League striker as Sesko continues to struggle

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are exploring the market for additional attacking firepower and have identified Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential option, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 28-year-old Crystal Palace forward has yet to agree a contract extension at Selhurst Park, with his current deal running until the summer of 2027, and that situation has alerted several clubs across the Premier League.

United’s interest forms part of their plan to add depth, reliability and leadership to their forward line.

While Rúben Amorim already has attacking options at his disposal, there is a growing sense inside Old Trafford that the squad still lacks a consistent, authoritative presence up front.

Man United need a more reliable striker

The Red Devils invested heavily in Benjamin Šeško last summer, but the former RB Leipzig striker has struggled to justify his price tag so far.

With just two goals in 20 appearances this season, Šeško has found adapting to the Premier League more challenging than anticipated.

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee has endured an uncertain campaign, limited by inconsistent minutes and tactical preferences that have seen him drift in and out of contention.

That backdrop explains why Mateta has emerged as a serious consideration. The France international has quietly become one of Crystal Palace’s most important attacking outlets.

Mateta is a proven goal scorer with a strong physical presence

He has not only impressed with his goal scoring quality but also his physicality and ability to link up with his teammates.

He has scored seven goals in the league this season, including a strike against Man United last month, a performance that reportedly caught the attention of United’s recruitment staff.

Below is a breakdown of his stats for Crystal Palace which shows he has improved his consistency level.

Season Total Matches Goals Assists 2025/26 21 7 1 2024/25 46 17 3 2023/24 39 19 5 2022/23 32 2 0 2021/22 28 7 1 2020/21 7 1 0 Total 173 53 10

Mateta’s development under successive Palace managers has been notable. Once viewed primarily as a raw, physical striker, he has refined his movement, link-up play and decision-making in the final third.

While Palace are under no immediate pressure to sell, interest from a club of United’s stature could test their resolve, particularly if Mateta signals an openness to a new challenge.

