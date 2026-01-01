(Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images)

Fan footage has emerged appearing to show Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha involved in a heated exchange with supporters at Old Trafford, following the club’s dismal 1-1 draw against his former side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tensions boiled over at the Theatre of Dreams on Tuesday night as Ruben Amorim’s side failed to beat the Premier League’s bottom club.

While the result itself was damaging, the post-match scenes have drawn significant attention, with Matheus Cunha seemingly losing his cool as he made his way towards the tunnel.

The video, circulating widely on social media, captures the Brazilian international stopping near the Stretford End as players left the pitch.

Visibly frustrated, Cunha appears to gesture angrily towards a section of the angry crowd at Old Trafford.

It was an emotionally charged evening for Cunha, playing against the club he left in the summer of 2025.

While he was intended to be the difference-maker against his old employers, the 26-year-old struggled to break down a resilient Wolves defence.

The footage suggests the toxic atmosphere inside the stadium finally got the better of him, snapping back at jeers that rang out after the final whistle.

Man United players were booed off by fans

The incident highlights the growing unrest at Manchester United as Ruben Amorim’s tenure continues to stutter.

The Red Devils were loudly booed off the pitch after dropping points to a Wolves side that had lost 11 consecutive matches prior to this fixture.

Despite taking the lead through a deflected Joshua Zirkzee strike, United were pegged back by a Ladislav Krejci header and failed to find a winner.

The result leaves United drifting in sixth place, with fans openly questioning Amorim’s tactics.

There are strong suggestions that the former Sporting Lisbon manager may not be a United manager beyond this season.

Latest information from an insider on X suggests that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is looking to quit Chelsea and has eyes set on the Manchester United job.

With Amorim not to confident about being backed in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen if he can turn United’s form around in the second half of the season.