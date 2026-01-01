Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the Brazilian defender Wesley Franca from AS Roma.

According to a report from AS Roma Live, the 22-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League club, and Newcastle have sent scouts to watch him in action. The Italian club signed the Brazilian defender in the summer for a fee of around €25 million, and his valuation has doubled. Newcastle will have to pay €50 million if they want to sign the 22-year-old wing-back.

Wesley is capable of operating on either flank, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term accusation. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to break the Bank for him.

Wesley has been linked with Everton and Brighton in the past. Arsenal wanted to sign Wesley during his time at Flamengo as well.

Can Newcastle convince Wesley Franca?

Newcastle already have players like Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall at their disposal. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate the Brazilian in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old will not want to sit on the bench at the Premier League club. He will need game time assurance, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can provide him with that.

Newcastle could use Wesley

There is no doubt that they need more quality and depth in the team, and the 22-year-old is a quality player. However, they must provide him with a prominent role in the team if they want to convince him to join the club.

Newcastle are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and they will hope to fight for major trophies regularly. Signing elite young talents would be a step in the right direction. However, €50 million is a lot of money, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.