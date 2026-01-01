Man City winger offered to Newcastle United

Manchester City players celebrate during their win vs Burnley (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly ready to let Oscar Bobb leave the club this January for around £20m, with Newcastle in the mix for his signature.

The talented young Norway international has struggled to establish himself as an automatic starter in Pep Guardiola’s side, and it now seems likely he’ll be on his way out of the club this month.

Bobb is seemingly being offered to clubs such as Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla for a fee worth £20m, with the Magpies one of his strongest suitors.

Nothing is done yet, but Newcastle are in the market for new attacking players and it looks like Bobb is a realistic and concrete target for Eddie Howe’s side.

Oscar Bobb to Newcastle transfer looks like one to watch this January

City are known to be closing in on Antoine Semenyo as a major new signing, with the arrival of the Bournemouth forward only likely to make it even harder for Bobb to play regularly.

This seems set to push the 22-year-old out of the door, and he’s on offer to a number of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will definitely win the race for his signature, but for now it seems positive, as per reports from the Chronicle and others.

Why Newcastle need a new winger like Oscar Bobb

It’s fair to say Anthony Gordon hasn’t had his best season, while summer signing Anthony Elanga has also struggled to settle.

Harvey Barnes has had some good moments, but overall it looks like this Newcastle attack is a bit stale and in need of new blood like Bobb.

Even if MCFC haven’t found much use for the young wide-man, he’s shown some glimpses of real potential during his time in Manchester and he surely has it in him to make an impact for a number of other clubs in the Premier League.