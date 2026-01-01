Report: Multiple clubs including Barca & Milan are tracking experienced Man City star

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is once again at the centre of intense transfer speculation, with several major clubs monitoring his situation as he enters the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Calciomercato, Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan are both keeping a close watch on developments, while long-standing admirers FC Barcelona remain alert to any opportunity.

In addition, clubs from the Saudi Pro League are believed to be ready to test Man City’s resolve with lucrative offers.

Silva, 31, has been a cornerstone of City’s success since arriving from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

Bernardo Silva has become a pillar of Man City

Over the years, he has established himself as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in Europe.

Under Pep Guardiola, Silva has evolved into a tactically versatile asset, capable of operating as a central midfielder, attacking playmaker or wide option depending on the needs of the team.

Despite his importance, questions about Silva’s long-term future have persisted for several seasons. The Portuguese international has previously expressed a desire to experience football in Spain, and Barcelona’s interest is well documented.

However, the Catalan club’s financial constraints have repeatedly prevented them from making a concrete move, forcing them to bide their time and monitor Silva’s contract situation closely.

In Italy, Juventus and AC Milan see Silva as a potential marquee signing who could elevate their midfield quality and European competitiveness.

Juventus are keen to add creativity and leadership to their squad as they look to reassert themselves in Serie A while Milan admire Silva’s ability to operate in tight spaces and lead younger players through experience.

Serie A could offer Silva an exit route

Midfielders leaving Manchester and moving to the Serie A have done well in the recent past.

The examples of Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne come to mind, with both playing a crucial role for Napoli. Even at Milan, Luka Modric has done exceptionally well since joining the Serie A giants.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League sides are increasingly confident they can tempt Silva with a financially significant offer.

While the midfielder has so far prioritised competing at the highest level in Europe, the scale of investment from Saudi clubs means such interest cannot be dismissed.

