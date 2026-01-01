Report: West Ham make move to sign Chelsea star

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

According to The Times, West Ham United are interested in a move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The French defender is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and he is looking for a way out as he targets more playing time.

Manager Enzo Maresca has enough depth in the defensive positions and he made it clear that Disasi will not be considered for selection under his leadership.

After spending time on the sideline, the defender was recently called back to the Chelsea squad due to their injury crisis in the centre-back position, however, he has still not made an appearance for the Premier League giants this season.

West Ham are interested in Axel Disasi

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has made strengthening the defense of his team his priority in the January transfer window.

The Hammers have struggled this season and they still sit in the bottom three of the Premier League.

With the threat of relegation on their head, Nuno is ready to act in the winter window to address one of the biggest issues facing his squad at the moment.

Disasi wants to leave Chelsea for more playing time

It remains to be seen if Disasi will be open to a move to West Ham since in the past he rejected a move to the Hammers.

It is still not known if the conditions of the deal will be a permanent move or a loan move but it appears highly likely that a solution will be reached this winter regarding the future of Disasi.

The five-capped France international defender has struggled for playing opportunities this season and to revive his career, he is desperate for a move away from Chelsea.

Disasi has interest from several top clubs, including Borussia Dortmund from the Bundesliga as well as some Serie A clubs.

Along with Raheem Sterling and Tyrique George, Disasi is expected to leave the Blues this month.

Out-of-favour Chelsea star is attracting attention from London rivals