Bayern Munich have quietly opened the door to a potential January departure for Leon Goretzka, with the midfielder’s long-term future at the Allianz Arena now far from secure.

Internally, there is growing acceptance that Goretzka may not be part of Bayern’s plans beyond the 2026/27 season, and his sizeable salary has become a central factor in the club’s thinking.

While the Bundesliga giants are not actively pushing him out during the winter window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that a convincing proposal could force Bayern to seriously consider a mid-season sale.

The midfielder has featured 23 times for the Bundesliga giants this season.

Another scenario being discussed behind the scenes is a free transfer in the summer, depending on how contract talks and wage demands evolve.

Tottenham appear to be leading Leon Goretzka race

Bayern are keen to avoid losing a senior player for nothing, but they are also mindful of maintaining financial balance as they reshape their midfield for the next cycle.

Interest in Goretzka is widespread, particularly from England. His representatives have made contact with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Talks with Spurs have already been confirmed, and the North London club are understood to be monitoring Bayern’s stance closely.

Tottenham would be prepared to move quickly if the financial package matches with their structure and if Goretzka fits the midfield profile Thomas Frank is seeking.

However, everything depends on whether Bayern are willing to sanction a January exit rather than wait until the summer.

In Italy, Juventus are also keen. The Turin giants see Goretzka as an experienced, high-level box-to-box midfielder who could add physicality and leadership to their squad.

Any winter move would require Juventus to put forward a reasonable transfer fee and manage his wages carefully.

Spurs face comptition from Italian and Spanish clubs

Napoli have gone a step further, identifying Goretzka as their top midfield target for January as they look to strengthen their title push.

Even so, both Bayern and the player appear inclined to finish the season together, which could push Napoli’s interest towards a summer move instead.

Spain is another potential destination. Atlético Madrid have officially enquired about Goretzka’s situation and are closely monitoring developments.

Sevilla are also keeping an eye on the situation, though Atlético’s interest is considered far more concrete.

As things stand, despite agent contacts, Man United and Arsenal appear more likely to wait until the summer window but it appears like Tottenham are ahead of their rivals in the race at the moment.

