Three key factors that lead to Chelsea parting company with Enzo Maresca

Behind the scenes at Chelsea, a mix of internal disagreements, performance concerns and external distractions ultimately led to the breakdown of trust between the club and Enzo Maresca.

While results on the pitch played a role, journalist Ben Jacobs has indicated that one of the most significant flashpoints centred on a growing rift between the Italian coach and Chelsea’s medical and performance departments.

Chelsea’s leadership were adamant that decisions surrounding player workload, fitness management and long-term welfare must remain decisions that need to be taken with consensus.

This stance reflects a broader club-wide philosophy that prioritises data-led medical governance over managerial instinct, particularly in a squad filled with young players and heavy recent investment.

Enzo Maresca had disagreements with medical department

Maresca, however, viewed the situation differently. From his side, there was a sense that he lacked sufficient protection and authority, with repeated medical interventions seen as interference.

Those close to the manager suggest he felt undermined at key moments.

The strain became increasingly visible in recent weeks. Contrary to initial speculation, Maresca was not unwell following Chelsea’s match against Bournemouth.

Instead, sources say he deliberately chose not to speak publicly as he took time to assess his future at the club.

Compounding the issue were revelations that Manchester City and Maresca had already held informal talks.

The discussions reportedly took place while he was still in charge at Stamford Bridge, a development that came as a surprise to many within Chelsea.

Chelsea thought Maresca had become distracted

For senior figures at the club, this raised red flags about focus and commitment, with some questioning whether Maresca had become distracted by the possibility of a future return to the Etihad.

On the pitch, Chelsea’s inconsistency further fuelled doubts. Club executives were particularly alarmed by the statistic that the team dropped 20 points from winning positions across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

There were growing fears about a lack of mental resilience and leadership during decisive moments, especially in high-pressure fixtures where game management proved costly.

What may feel like a sudden exit for Maresca from Chelsea is something that had been building up behind the scenes.

