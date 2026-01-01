(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, and they will compete with Manchester United for him.

The player joined Atletico Madrid for £35 million 18 months ago, but he has struggled for regular opportunities. He needs to leave the Spanish club in order to play more often, and returning to the Premier League would be ideal.

Conor Gallagher asking price revealed

Atlético Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure in January, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Manchester United are prepared to pay the asking price. The asking price is €30 million this month, as per TEAMtalk.

Tottenham view him as the ideal addition for their midfield. They are looking to bring in a quality box-to-box midfielder, and the former Chelsea star would be ideal. He has shown his ability in the Premier League in the past, and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

Manchester United, on the other hand, value his versatility and believe that he could be a quality acquisition for the club. However, Manchester United are more interested in a loan deal for the player.

Where will Gallagher end up?

Atlético Madrid would prefer to sell the player permanently for €30 million, which gives Tottenham an edge over Manchester United. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Gallagher will be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham or Manchester United. They have exciting projects, and they could provide him with regular opportunities. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, the midfielder will want to play regularly during the second half of the campaign. A move to the Premier League would be ideal for all parties.