West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on

West Ham United have secured an agreement to sign the Argentine striker Taty Castellanos.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. It seems that the Hammers have now agreed on a €29 million fee with the Italian club for him, and it remains to be seen whether they can get across the line quickly.

Leeds wanted to sign Castellanos as well.

Castellanos has done quite well for Lazio, and he has the physicality to do well in the Premier League as well. West Ham are in desperate need of a quality striker, and it is no surprise that they have decided to sign the South American.

They are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need more quality in the team. Adding a reliable goal scorer could prove to be a wise decision. The 27-year-old has shown his quality in Serie A, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League now.

West Ham have struggled to find the back of the net regularly, and they will hope that the new signing can make an immediate impact. A club of their stature should be pushing for European and qualification, instead, they are fighting for survival now.

Castellanos will look to prove his worth in English football and help his team to safety this season.

Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson have not been able to live up to the expectations at West Ham, and they needed to bring in an upgrade. The fans will be delighted to see that the club has addressed a major concern, and they will help to see fireworks from their new signing now.