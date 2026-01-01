West Ham signing could be delayed after personal terms agreed

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Fulham winger Adama Traore as he prepares to link up again with Nuno Espirito Santo.

The pair previously worked well together at Wolves, and it now looks Traore could be on the move again this January and Fulham are prepared to allow the Spanish wide-man to move on.

West Ham have moved to the front of the queue for Traore’s signature by agreeing terms with the player, and now it should be fairly straightforward to finalise that deal.

There could be one slight delay, however, due to the fact that West Ham would also have to clear out some players to ensure they keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

West Ham’s deal for Adama Traore delayed

West Ham signing Traore isn’t in any real doubt, but Hammers fans might be forced to wait a bit longer than they’d ideally like for their new signing.

WHUFC need to finalise some sales of their own, while Fulham are also not in any hurry to rubber stamp everything imminently due to having players away with at AFCON.

Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi are all on international duty at the mid-season tournament, so that leaves Marco Silva a little more reliant on Traore for upcoming games.

In general, though, things are advanced and this looks like a move highly likely to eventually go through this month.