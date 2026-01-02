“The situation” – Manager responds to Chelsea links, makes transfer claim that impacts Man City & Arsenal

Andoni Iraola and Antoine Semenyo (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has played down links with the Chelsea manager’s job after Enzo Maresca’s departure from Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The Spanish tactician insists he is happy where he is and focused on the club’s project for the rest of the season, despite being asked about the vacancy at Chelsea.

Iraola is one of the names mentioned as a candidate to replace Maresca at Chelsea, as per the Daily Mail, and this hasn’t been the first time we’ve heard him being linked with a bigger job after his impressive stint with the Cherries.

Still, as quoted by Simon Collings, Iraola says he’s happy and focused on life at Bournemouth…

Iraola on links to Chelsea job: "I am very happy here. "My issues is not about these things. I want to improve the situation we have right now in this run." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 2, 2026

“I am very happy here,” he said in his press conference today. “My issues is not about these things. I want to improve the situation we have right now in this run.”

Andoni Iraola provides Antoine Semenyo transfer update

Iraola also made it clear that Bournemouth’s star player Antoine Semenyo would be playing in the upcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Ghana international has been in world class form for much of this season, and is widely expected to join Manchester City this January, as per Sky Sports and others.

See below as Iraola also made it clear that Semenyo’s move to City is not done yet and that he’ll be playing against Arsenal…

Iraola confirms Antoine Semenyo is going to be playing tomorrow against Arsenal. "Nothing is signed." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 2, 2026

This is bad news for Arsenal, as it would undoubtedly have been a boost for them to be taking on Bournemouth without a star attacking talent like Semenyo.

It could also have been good for them to be up against someone other than Iraola in the opposite dugout, but it seems unlikely we’ll be seeing any major changes there in the next few days.

As for Chelsea, it could be that they’ll opt for Liam Rosenior to replace Maresca anyway…