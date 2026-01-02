“Every game…” – Arne Slot makes worrying claim about Liverpool despite improved recent results

Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool vs Leeds (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not sound too upbeat about his team’s season so far as he was asked to analyse where the Reds are at by this halfway stage of the campaign.

Slot’s side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United yesterday evening, and it’s fair to say the Dutch tactician was not feeling too positive about things in his post-match press conference afterwards.

Liverpool won the Premier League title with relative ease last season, but Slot is finding things far more difficult this term, with his side now in fourth place, 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Speaking after the Leeds game, Slot admitted that many games have been a struggle for his players so far this season.

Arne Slot assesses Liverpool’s season after 0-0 draw vs Leeds United

When asked to rate the season so far and look ahead to what Liverpool could go on to achieve, Slot didn’t sound too positive, despite some slight improvement in results recently.

“We started really well in terms of results,” Slot said.

“Games were really close. Then we had a phase of the season where games were still really close but we were constantly unlucky.

? Arne Slot admits every game has been "hard work" and a "battle" this season ?? pic.twitter.com/VIdYOxgkD4 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 2, 2026

“Now I think we’ve been seven or eight games in a row unbeaten, but if you say this you feel like ‘wow, they are flying through the league’, but that’s not what we’re doing.

“Every single game we play, it’s hard work, it’s two teams quite close to each other.”

He added: “Hopefully we can find a moment where we can fly through this season, but for the first 19 games it has been a constant battle…sometimes a bit lucky, sometimes a bit unlucky.”

Liverpool can still have a good season

Liverpool are clearly not clicking like they were last season, but are there perhaps some positives to take into the second half of the season?

Recent results have indeed been better, with LFC recovering from a run where they won just three out of 12 games and lost the other nine.

Slot’s side are now unbeaten in their last eight games, winning five of those and conceding only six goals after looking hugely shaky at the back prior to that.

On top of that, summer signings like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have started to show signs of improvement after initially being slow to settle at Anfield, so they could give the team a lift in the second half of the season.