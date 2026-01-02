Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club, and he wants to leave them. Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the player, according to a report via SportWitness.

Rodrygo Goes is a quality player

The Brazilian is a dynamic attacker capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for all three Premier League clubs.

The highly rated attacker has started just seven matches for Real Madrid this season, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. He has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will not benefit him.

The report claims that the player and his father have already started working on a potential transfer away from the Spanish club. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool could use Rodrygo

Arsenal could use a dynamic attacker like him, and Rodrygo would be an excellent signing for them. Viktor Gyokeres has not been able to find the back of the net regularly this season, and he needs more support in the attack. Signing the Brazilian would be ideal. He will add creativity and goals to the Arsenal attack. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him as well. Arsenal have an exceptional team, and they are fighting for major trophies.

On the other hand, Manchester City could use more attacking quality, and the Brazilian would be ideal for them. The opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola will be exciting for the attacker.

Finally, Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination as well, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions are prepared to make a move for him.