Barcelona involved in discussions with 25-year-old attacker to replace Robert Lewandowski

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s long-term admiration for Julián Álvarez has not faded, with the Catalan giants continuing discussions with Atlético Madrid over a potential future move for the Argentine striker, according to Sport.

While a deal remains highly complex, the fact that talks are ongoing shows how highly Barcelona rate the 25-year-old, even amid mixed form in recent months.

The attacker has scored just seven goals in 18 league appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

Álvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for some time. Club officials see him as an ideal forward to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Can Barcelona sign Julian Álvarez?

His profile fits neatly with Barcelona’s desire for dynamic, hard-working forwards who can function within a possession-dominant system while also contributing goals in big moments.

However, any move would come with serious complications. Álvarez only joined Atlético recently and is tied to a contract that runs until the summer of 2030.

That long-term deal includes a staggering €500 million release clause, effectively ensuring that any transfer would require Atlético’s full co-operation.

Diego Simeone’s side view Álvarez as a leader of their attack, and there is little appetite in Madrid to strengthen a direct domestic rival unless a truly exceptional proposal is put forward.

Sources in Spain suggest the club are not planning to accelerate their pursuit until the summer transfer window.

Barca would not be able to make a January move

Financial fair play considerations, combined with other squad priorities, mean that a January move is effectively off the table.

Instead, sporting director Deco and the recruitment team are currently focused on reinforcing the defense, particularly the signing of a left-sided centre-back to address depth issues that have been exposed by injuries.

Atlético, meanwhile, remain relaxed about the situation. With Álvarez under contract for several more years, they hold a strong negotiating position and are under no pressure to sell.

For now, defensive reinforcements take priority, but as the summer approaches, Álvarez’s name is likely to resurface again.

Barcelona ready to pounce if Arsenal snub £45 million transfer in 2026