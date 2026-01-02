Morgan Rogers and William Saliba in action during Arsenal vs Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have set their sights on potential transfer deals for two top young Premier League talents in the form of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

As I reported earlier in the season, the Blues have a strong interest in Rogers, and I’m told that that hasn’t changed, with the Villa star continuing to impress.

Rogers has seven goals and five assists in all competitions for Villa so far this season, and recently hit braces in consecutive games in wins over Wolves and Manchester United.

Villa don’t want to sell Rogers this January, but they also continue to face limits on their spending due to PSR concerns, which has Chelsea on alert.

Chelsea sense Morgan Rogers transfer opportunity

Even if the summer is more likely than this month, Chelsea are keeping an eye on Rogers as a possible target, according to sources with close links to the agents industry.

“It’s an open secret that Rogers is high up on Chelsea’s list,” one source told me this morning. “And unless something dramatic changes, Villa will be under pressure to sell. This would be a big-money sale that could have a significant impact on their finances.”

One interesting factor, however, could be if Villa qualify for the Champions League, and Unai Emery’s side currently look like they’ll be very much one of the main contenders to do so.

That could help them financially and also persuade a talent like Rogers to stay on for a bit longer instead of accepting an approach from a big name like Chelsea.

Along with Morgan Rogers, Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri could be one to watch

I can also confirm Chelsea are really keen on Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, as first reported by Simon Phillips on his Substack here.

My understanding is that Arsenal’s stance is that Nwaneri won’t be sold, but there are plenty of figures in the industry confirming that Chelsea remain keen after first trying for him in the summer.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the top talents in the country and is not currently getting much first-team football for Mikel Arteta’s side, though it’s generally felt that a loan move to a mid-table Premier League side is far more likely than a sale to a rival like Chelsea.