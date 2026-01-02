Ex-Chelsea boss interested in sensational return to Stamford Bridge

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

José Mourinho is reportedly open to a sensational return to Chelsea, according to a trusted source on X.

The veteran coach would be ready to step in immediately if the club came calling.

The Portuguese is currently managing Benfica in Portugal but the chance to manage Chelsea again would be too good to turn down for the manager.

The Portuguese manager’s affection for Stamford Bridge is well documented.

Across two spells in west London, Mourinho won three Premier League titles, multiple domestic cups, and forged a reputation as one of the most influential figures in Chelsea’s modern history.

Chelsea hierarchy does not want Mourinho back

However, while Mourinho’s desire to return is clear, the feeling inside Chelsea’s hierarchy appears far more complicated.

Those close to the club indicate that decision-makers are currently focused on a different managerial profile, one aligned with modern football trends, long-term squad development, and data-driven planning.

Chelsea’s recent strategy has leaned heavily toward younger, progressive coaches who prioritise positional play, high pressing, and youth integration.

Since the club’s ownership change, Chelsea have sought to modernise every aspect of their sporting operation.

Recruitment has centred on young players with resale value, while the managerial vision has increasingly emphasised on a possessional based football style.

In that context, some within the club view Mourinho as a figure from a different era, iconic, but potentially at odds with the current direction.

Blues are looking for a modern manager

Mourinho’s recent spells across Europe have produced mixed results. The manager struggled at AS Roma in Italy as well as at Fenerbahce in Turkey.

That said, Mourinho’s name still carries immense weight among sections of the fanbase.

For supporters frustrated by inconsistency and yearning for authority on the touchline, the idea of “The Special One” returning holds undeniable appeal.

His deep understanding of the club’s culture and unrelenting demand for standards are qualities some believe Chelsea have lacked in recent seasons.

