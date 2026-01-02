Fabrizio Romano confirms player "likely to return to Liverpool" in fresh transfer update

Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says that Harvey Elliott is set to return to Liverpool from his loan spell at Aston Villa, before likely going out on loan again.

The 22-year-old struggled for playing time at Anfield before moving on last summer, but he’s also failed to make any impact during his time at Villa Park.

Liverpool will surely have been hoping for Elliott to play more often in the Premier League so he could either show he’s capable of returning as a better player to compete for a place in Arne Slot’s squad, or at the very least to put himself in the shop window for a permanent sale.

Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on Harvey Elliott’s future

However, it just hasn’t worked out for Elliott at Villa, and Romano has now posted on X that the England Under-21 international will be heading back to Liverpool before possibly going out on loan again, this time to MLS club Charlotte FC…

??? Charlotte FC are prepared to offer Harvey Elliott the chance to play on loan in MLS until June. Elliott, likely to return to Liverpool after being unused at Aston Villa on loan. Decision up to the player. pic.twitter.com/6NaL9Fcmgg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2026

Elliott could be a real statement signing for a club like Charlotte, as he’s still surely got it in him to become a world class player as he approaches his peak years.

The former Fulham wonderkid was rated really highly as a teenager, and though his development has stalled somewhat, he still has more than enough time to revive his career.

Could Liverpool still use Harvey Elliott?

Some Liverpool fans might even think it would be worth recalling Elliott to Slot’s squad for the second half of the season.

It’s been a challenging campaign for LFC and adding extra depth in midfield and attack could be a useful option to have.

Having said that, if Elliott was offloaded by Liverpool and has continued to struggle at Villa, it’s hard to see him having what it takes to really give this team what it needs right now.