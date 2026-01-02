Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to a report from The Guardian (h/t MOT Leeds News), Leeds United are under pressure to sell some players so that they can balance the books. They are under pressure due to PSR, and they have until 30th June to sell players so that they can balance the books.

Leeds could sell Joel Piroe

Leeds could look to cash in on the striker this month, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Leeds signed the 26-year-old Dutch striker for a fee of around £10 million in 2023. It seems unlikely that they will be able to recoup that kind of money for him. They will probably have to accept a loss on the player and let him move on.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure a reasonable fee for the player. They need to recoup a reasonable amount of money from his departure; otherwise, it will not boost their PSR situation.

Piroe needs a fresh start

Meanwhile, the player will be looking to join a competitive team where he will play regularly. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He has shown his quality in the championship in the past, and returning to the second division of English football might be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Leeds United could look to cash in on Illan Meslier as well. The goalkeeper has struggled for regular opportunities in the Premier League, and he needs to move on. Sitting on the bench at Leeds will not benefit him. Also, the English club should look to get rid of players who are of no use to them so that they can balance the books.