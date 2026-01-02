26-year-old could be Leeds’s next cash grab due to PSR concerns

Leeds United FC
Posted by
Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to a report from The Guardian (h/t MOT Leeds News), Leeds United are under pressure to sell some players so that they can balance the books. They are under pressure due to PSR, and they have until 30th June to sell players so that they can balance the books.

Leeds could sell Joel Piroe

Leeds could look to cash in on the striker this month, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Leeds signed the 26-year-old Dutch striker for a fee of around £10 million in 2023. It seems unlikely that they will be able to recoup that kind of money for him. They will probably have to accept a loss on the player and let him move on.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure a reasonable fee for the player. They need to recoup a reasonable amount of money from his departure; otherwise, it will not boost their PSR situation.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham seal the deal for 21-year-old hotshot as doctor delivers medical update
Newcastle United breaking news
Euro outfit swoop for Newcastle ace in surprise January raid, £40k-a-week deal agreed
Daniel Farke of Leeds United
Report: Leeds plot move for Newcastle outcast in desperate January swoop

Piroe needs a fresh start

Joel Piroe of Leeds United shoots during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford
Joel Piroe of Leeds United shoots during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the player will be looking to join a competitive team where he will play regularly. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He has shown his quality in the championship in the past, and returning to the second division of English football might be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Leeds United could look to cash in on Illan Meslier as well. The goalkeeper has struggled for regular opportunities in the Premier League, and he needs to move on. Sitting on the bench at Leeds will not benefit him. Also, the English club should look to get rid of players who are of no use to them so that they can balance the books.

More Stories Joel Piroe

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *