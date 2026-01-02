(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leeds have given themselves a chance. After 18 games and 20 points, Daniel Farke’s side are not cut adrift and do not look out of place in the top flight.

December reinforced that view. Leeds came through Chelsea, Liverpool, Brentford, Crystal Palace and a difficult trip to Sunderland unbeaten, taking nine points from a possible 15 over the festive period. Few pundits saw that return coming, let alone predicted Leeds would collect points across such a demanding stretch.

Encouraging form, though, is not safety. Leeds remain around 6/1 to be relegated, a reminder of how thin the margins still are with the second half of the season to come.

So, are those odds worth taking? Can Leeds avoid the drop, and if so, where can you place a bet on the Whites staying up?

Following the relegation fight: odds, access and context

The first part of that answer may depend on what the 49ers Enterprises, Leeds’ American owners, decide to do in January, more on that below. As for placing a bet, relegation markets are widely available across Europe, with sportsbooks offering odds on Premier League survival throughout the season. Where you are based, however, can affect how easily those markets can be accessed.

For Leeds, though, the focus now returns to the pitch, and to what happens next. Whether those 6/1 odds shorten or drift will hinge on what the Elland Road hierarchy decide to do in January, and how much backing Farke is given when the window opens.

A barnstorming December still left Leeds where they started: in the scrap

The best thing Leeds did this month was stay calm when games turned. They have responded when conceding first and they have looked increasingly comfortable switching formations depending on the state of the game.

In particular, the move towards a 5-3-2 has helped them stay competitive, but it has also highlighted how fine the margins remain. When the system clicks, Leeds look controlled and dangerous. When it doesn’t, they can still end up with draws that feel respectable in isolation and expensive in the long run.

The table is the warning. Leeds may have increasing daylight to the bottom three, but the bottom half is compressed enough that two poor weeks can undo two good months.

Farke’s priority is simple: finish January stronger than he started it

Leeds do not resemble a club planning upheaval. The priority is strengthening rather than reshaping. Farke is reluctant to lose anyone from what is already a lean squad unless replacements clearly improve the group.

That context matters because the frustration from the summer window lingers. Leeds wanted extra forwards late in August and failed to land them, leaving the squad light on attacking variation. January does not need to deliver star names; it needs to deliver productivity in the final third.

The missing profile remains the one Leeds chased late in the summer

The pursuit of Harry Wilson before the deadline revealed the type of player Leeds wanted: a left-footed attacker who could operate between the lines, contribute from set pieces and give the manager tactical flexibility. Even with the recent switch in shape, that profile still makes sense.

Daniel James’s injury has only underlined the issue. Leeds can control matches for long spells but still lack a consistent source of invention when space shrinks. One addition who brings craft rather than chaos could change how games tilt late on.

Outgoings are unlikely, but a few situations remain unresolved

Leeds are not planning to sell, largely because doing so would undermine their own stated priorities. Moving attackers without adding replacements would be counterproductive. This approach might ultimately mean that Largie Ramazani is recalled from his loan spell at Valencia.

The reality is that there are still contracts and minutes to manage. Illan Meslier’s situation remains unresolved, while Joel Piroe and Jack Harrison may want clearer pathways to playing time. Any movement will depend on what comes in first.

Financial reality limits the scale, not the necessity, of action

Leeds have been open about operating close to PSR limits this season. Spending is possible, but only if it fits within a wider accounting picture that stretches to the end of June.

Loans are the most likely route, with permanent deals requiring careful balancing. The abandoned Wilson move provides context rather than expectation. This will be a window defined by judgement rather than volume.

Leeds’ biggest risk is mistaking progress for security

The league table leaves little room for complacency. Leeds are close enough to safety to believe, and close enough to danger to worry.

Still, they have built a platform, the system works and their number nine striker is scoring. What comes next will determine whether this season ends with relief or regret. January is not about panic. It is about recognising that belief alone does not keep you up.