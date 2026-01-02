Leeds line up Newcastle raid as January rescue plan gathers pace

Leeds United are looking to add more quality in depth in the middle of the park, and they have identified Joe Willock as a target.

According to a report from iNews, they want to sign the Newcastle United midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in January. They have previously signed Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.

Leeds could use Joe Willock

They are hoping to add more quality to the team during the January transfer window. Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need more quality. Willock could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. He will add creativity and technical ability to the team.

The player will be out of contract in the summer of 2027, and Newcastle could be open to selling him for the right price. Clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace have been linked with the player as well.

Newcastle should sell Willock

Willock is not a regular starter for Newcastle, and they are unlikely to stand in his way if a suitable offer is presented in the coming weeks. They are likely to sanction his departure. They could use the funds to improve the squad.

Newcastle are looking to build a team for the future, and they will be hoping to fight for major proof is regularly. They need more quality and depth on the side, and selling their fringe players could allow them to improve the team further.

Meanwhile, Willock will be desperate to make his mark in the Premier League with regular football. Joining Leads United could be ideal for him. If he can prove himself as a key player for Leeds, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future.

