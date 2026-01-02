Close-up of Chelsea FC logo on corner flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior has admitted he can’t guarantee he’ll stay with his current club amid strong links with the Chelsea job.

Enzo Maresca left Stamford Bridge yesterday and there has been plenty of speculation about who could be brought in to replace the Italian tactician.

Rosenior seems like a strong candidate after doing impressive work with fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, and he’s been talked up as an option the club like, as per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano in the post below from yesterday…

?? Chelsea will appoint new manager very soon, not gonna take weeks or long time. The club is now working on it. Liam Rosenior, highly rated internally after excellent job at Strasbourg as he’s among contenders. Decision to be made in days, won’t take long. ? pic.twitter.com/WefPgy7z7J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2026

Rosenior has now responded to the speculation and he didn’t exactly do too much to play it down as he admitted he couldn’t give guarantees to Strasbourg.

Liam Rosenior responds to speculation that he could be next Chelsea manager

Speaking at a press conference today, as quoted by Get French Football News, the 41-year-old spoke of his love for Strasbourg, but also admitted to some jokes with his players about a possible departure.

“There is a lot of noise and gossips, but as a coach, if you get involved in them, you fail. My job is here, I love this club, but I can’t guarantee anything,” he said.

“I have had a few light-hearted jokes. We’re focused on our work. The goal is to continue doing great things here.

“There’s no guarantees in life. I can’t guarantee how long I’ll be there. I enjoy myself here every day and I intend to continue doing so as long as I’m here.”

Is Liam Rosenior the right man for Chelsea?

In many ways, CFC are taking quite a big gamble simply by replacing Maresca, who had done a pretty good job since taking over in the summer of 2024.

Still, if they are to opt for a new manager, then Rosenior is one of the most highly-rated young coaches in the game at the moment.

The former Fulham and Brighton player has a 50% win record with Strasbourg since taking over in 2024, and has earned a reputation for playing a stylish brand of football and getting the best out of the club’s young players.