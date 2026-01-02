Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign Joel Ordonez from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old has done quite well for them, and he has attracted the attention of top teams.

Liverpool need Joel Ordonez

Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender, and the Ecuador International should prove to be an excellent addition. According to Chobo Alvarez from ESPN Ecuador, the deal has entered key hours, and Liverpool are hoping to finalise the move quickly.

They are prepared to pay £43 million in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether the Belgian outfit is prepared to sanction his departure. They have previously stopped him from leaving the club, and it seems unlikely that they will stand in his way once again.

The talented young South American will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be quite exciting for him.

Ibrahima Konate could leave the club at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet. Liverpool have identified the 21-year-old South American as an alternative to the French international.

Ordonez could shine at Liverpool

Ordonez has shown his quality in the Belgian league and with his country. He will look to make his mark in English football if the move to Liverpool goes through. The young defender has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Liverpool. They have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far, and they have struggled with their defence. Signing the 21-year-old could be a step in the right direction. He could help them tighten up at the back.