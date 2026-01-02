Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior a the Premier League match vs Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Watford attacker Othmane Maamma.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, both clubs sent scouts to watch the player in action yesterday, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the attacker in the coming weeks. He has been an important player for Watford since joining them, and he has impressed with Chile in the Under-20 World Cup as well.

Othmane Maamma is a promising talent

The 20-year-old is a phenomenal talent for the bright future, and he could be an exciting long-term acquisition for both clubs. Liverpool and Manchester United need more quality on the flanks, and the South American would be ideal.

He is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the team.

Liverpool and Manchester United have done well to groom players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development as well. Maamma will be attracted to the idea of joining the two English clubs. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and it would be a huge step up in his career.

Where will Maamma end up?

However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. He should only join Liverpool or Manchester United if they are prepared to offer him a prominent role in the team.

Meanwhile, Watford will not want to lose the player easily. It remains to be seen whether they demand a premium for him.

Meanwhile, the report claims that several clubs were in attendance to watch the 20-year-old yesterday, including Premier League clubs like Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, and Sunderland.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.