Concrete interest: Liverpool believe they could sign UCL winner for €90m

Rodrygo Goes celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, who could likely move for around €90m.

The Brazil international has not been as much of a key player under new manager Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

Rodrygo’s future is now uncertain, with Liverpool eager to swoop for the 24-year-old, and believing that an offer of around €90m could tempt Real to sell, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in attack after the dip in form of Mohamed Salah this season, and if he could get back to his best then Rodrygo could be an ideal option.

Is Rodrygo Goes transfer worth the gamble for Liverpool?

Rodrygo scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, and 17 the year before that, while his best-ever career tally was 19 in 2022/23.

However, the South American attacker has only two goals in 21 games so far this term, with his form going majorly downhill.

LFC would surely be taking a bit of a gamble paying big money for him now, but it also seems like there could be some sense in trying to revive this talented player’s career.

If Rodrygo played more often, and had a team built around him, he could have plenty to offer.

Rodrygo at Real Madrid Games Goals Trophies 291 70 13

Rodrygo has had Premier League interest

Rodrygo still has a good reputation, even if things aren’t quite going for him in Madrid at the moment.

For instance, CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal remain admirers of his, so it could be that big clubs will come in with offers that might be tempting for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Football Insider have tipped Rodrygo for Tottenham, so Liverpool could have competition if they do decide to make a move for him.