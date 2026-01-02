Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

The 24-year-old French international is a target for multiple clubs, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. According to a report from Calciomercato, he could cost around €55-60 million.

The report further claims that there could be an auction for the player at the end of the season. Roma will hope to recoup as much as possible for the player.

Man United need Manu Kone

They need more control in the middle of the park, and the French International would be ideal for them.

Kone could be attracted to the idea of taking on a new challenge in the Premier League. It would be an exciting opportunity for him. He has shown his quality in Germany and Italy. He will look to make his mark in England now.

Manchester United have the finances to beat the competition for his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

Kone is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Kone would help Man United improve

Manchester United will be hoping to return to the Champions League and fight for major trophies in the upcoming seasons. They need more quality on the side. Adding more depth and control in the middle of the park would be a wise decision.

Atletico Madrid and PSG are interested in the player as well. Both clubs will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see what the player decides eventually.