“Very good player” – expert’s big prediction as part of new Man United transfer strategy

Ruben Amorim to let Man United star Bruno Fernandes go? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are being tipped to sell Bruno Fernandes in the near future as part of their new transfer strategy.

The Red Devils have been under new ownership for almost two years now since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took sporting control at Old Trafford.

This has generally seen Man Utd move more towards signing young players for the long-term instead of splashing the cash on big names, which ended up being a pretty unsuccessful strategy for much of the decade that followed Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

According to Stefan Borson, speaking to Football Insider, Fernandes could now be a big name who makes way due to his age and likely fall in valuation.

Bruno Fernandes tipped to be sold by Manchester United

Even if Borson is unsure about the Portugal international leaving imminently for somewhere like the Saudi Pro League, he could see United eventually selling their star man.

“I think they’ll end up keeping him maybe until the end of his contract or selling him for a relatively modest fee when they feel that it’s run its course,” said Borson, who previously worked as a financial adviser to Manchester City.

“But I don’t think it’s a big surprise. I think it’s just an insight overall into the way that Manchester United are currently run, with quite a clear financial view on things and a risk reward of keeping a player of his age.”

Still, Borson also had this to say on a move to Saudi Arabia: “I guess the only thing you question is why would Saudi Arabia want to pay up big money for the player as he gets older and older? I mean, he may be a great free transfer at some point.

“He’s a very good player, but he’s not exactly a kind of poster child of the Premier League or Mo Salah for the Middle East. He’s a big player, but he’s no Ronaldo, right?”

Bruno Fernandes sale to fund new signings?

As previously reported here, Fernandes could leave MUFC to help fund new midfield signings if a suitable offer comes in.

Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United 308 games 103 goals 2 trophies (Carabao Cup 2022/23, FA Cup 2023/24)

Even if Fernandes has been hugely important for United, it could be smart to cash in before he loses value with age, and invest in younger players who can contribute for the long term.

Still, after 103 goals in 308 appearances for United, there’s no doubt Fernandes has made a superb contribution to the club and would be a hard player to replace.