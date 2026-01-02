Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality midfielder, and they are hoping to sign the Atalanta star Ederson Dos Santos.

The Brazilian has been excellent for the Italian club, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. The Italian outfit could sell him for a fee of under €40 million, and he could prove to be a bargain at that price. Manchester United have made checks on a potential move for the player through intermediaries, as per TEAMtalk.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the coming days.

Man United could use Ederson Dos Santos

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality midfielder this month. The Brazilian will certainly add control, composure and defensive cover to the side. He could help them improve immensely.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the South American as well. He has shown his quality in Italy, and he will look to take on a bigger challenge now. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.

The reported asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality, and he could justify the investment easily.

Ederson move will be difficult in January

However, signing the player in the middle of the season will not be easy. The Italian outfit is reluctant to lose him before the summer transfer window, and it would be very surprising if they decided to sell him this month. Also, the player wants to join a club with Champions League football next season. Manchester United might not be able to guarantee that right now. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the club and the player regarding a January transfer.