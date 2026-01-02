“We will try…” – Mikel Arteta drops major hint over Arsenal’s transfer plans this month

Mikel Arteta celebrates Arsenal's win over Aston Villa (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a clear hint that his club will be actively exploring a variety of options in this January’s transfer window.

The Gunners are currently enjoying a fine season, sitting top of the Premier League table and Champions League table.

However, they have been in a similar position before in recent years, and won’t be taking anything for granted in a close title race with the more experienced Manchester City, who are just four points behind them in the table.

It’s perhaps not too surprising, therefore, to hear that Arteta is open to bringing in new faces to Arsenal this month.

Mikel Arteta speaks out on Arsenal’s transfer plans for this January

Speaking at his press conference today ahead of Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth, Arteta said the club would be looking into a variety of options, both long term and short term, and both loans or permanent deals this winter…

“We are open to every option (loan or permanent deals). Obviously, we can find a solution that is short, medium, or long. It’s always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to constantly start a process with a new player. But let’s see what happens. Let’s see what the news are in the next few weeks, and we will try to make the right decision,” the Spanish tactician said, as quoted by journalist Connor Humm.

Of course, for the time being Arteta has not named any specific names AFC could be in for, and one imagines it could still be a while before that becomes clearer.

Who could Arsenal sign this January?

We’ve recently reported on Arsenal’s interest in adding depth in midfield and defence for the second half of the season.

Ayyoub Bouaddi and Nathaniel Brown are on Arsenal’s radar, as are others, but nothing concrete has happened yet in terms of negotiations or offers.

AC Milan wonderkid Davide Bartesaghi has also been linked with Arsenal, so could be another name to keep an eye on.

Arsenal had a busy summer bringing in Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, Piero Hincapie, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That depth has clearly been useful for Arteta this season, but one or two more names would do no harm after so many fitness problems for his players throughout the campaign so far.