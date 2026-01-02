Mikel Arteta: Today's Arsenal press conference in full, featuring Rice injury update & transfer hint

Mikel Arteta at his press conference (Hayters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke to the press ahead of his side’s game away to Bournemouth coming up next in the Premier League.

The Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the table after beating Aston Villa 4-1 in their last game, while Manchester City dropped points away to Sunderland last night.

Arteta has now discussed the latest on injuries, team selection and other issues ahead of the Bournemouth game.

Mikel Arteta press conference today in full

On any new injury news

No, we haven’t trained yet, so today’s going to be the first training session with the players who started against Villa. We will know more this afternoon.

On Declan Rice’s fitness

Not yet, and we have another session today, so let’s see how he comes in today and how that’s feeling, but [the Villa] game was too early for him.

On Calafiori and Mosquera

They are both out.

On competition up front

It helps the team, it helps every individual. I think that’s what we want, to have options with the amount of games we have on the schedule. So far, we haven’t had that, so we’re looking forward to having everybody on it, everybody performing and being able to change profiles during the game as well, and to pick players in the best conditions every time.

On fewer cards this season

We know how important it is to maintain your 11 players on the pitch as much as possible, and we failed to do that last year. We lost both games against [Bournemouth] and we know the difficulty of that. We know how good a team they are, how they can threaten you from every angle, so we know the difficulty of the game tomorrow.

On the January transfer window

We are open to every option. Obviously if we can find a solution that is short, medium and long, it’s always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to constantly start a process with a new player, but let’s see what happens, let’s see what the news is in the next few weeks and we’ll try to make the right decision.

On Ethan Nwaneri and a possible loan move

Every player is very important, every player has a role. That role can change throughout the season for different reasons and everybody has to be ready to play.

On Enzo Maresca leaving Chelsea

I wish him all the best. I really like Enzo as a person, as a professional I think he’s done a terrific job at Chelsea. That’s a decision that has been made and I just wish him all the best.

On the mood in the squad

It was very good after the game against a really top opposition, again to perform and to win in the manner that we did, great. Now we focus on Bournemouth, we know how tough it’s going to be tomorrow, and everybody is going to be at it.

On losing twice to Bournemouth last season

They were two very different games. Obviously a game that, until the 30th minute when Saliba gets surprisingly sent off, it was a different game that we managed. We had some chances but we manage to lose the game against a home display at the beginning, that it was very dominant and that ended up in a really poor way for us. So, a lot to learn, huge respect for them. I know Andoni really well and what he’s doing, I think it’s incredible. I’m watching all the games that they played this season and against the top sides, how difficult they made it and how they haven’t got results against them as well is difficult to understand.

On Leandro Trossard’s form

I think he’s been very consistent, very stable but as have all of the front players, I would say because they have contributed through the season so far in a great way, whether it’s starting or whether as an impact player as well. So, that’s what we need. Wherever we put them, they will bring different qualities to the team but I think they’re in a great moment.

On players hungry to start

Yeah, to want to start but as well fulfilling their role when they have to come in in an extraordinary way. That’s something that we have improved a lot so every time we bring in players on the pitch they’re really deciding the games. That’s what we need.

On being four points clear at the top

It’s where we are and we are really happy in the position that we are. It can always be better. There are things to improve and the only thing we know is that it’s always the next game and we know how tough it is for every opponent to beat them.

On the consistency required to win titles

Yes, but we are still in early January so we have another five months to go and so far we have to do much more.

On how much he’s spoken to players about discipline ahead of the season

I think we can talk about it but at the end it’s the players’ decisions and sometimes it’s not even their decision. So, yeah, we had periods since I’ve been here that we had quite a lot of red cards then none, so that has fluctuated. We know how important it is to have that stability in that discipline, as well as having the possibility to play constantly with 11 players. We try to add as much as possible.

On Declan Rice’s versatility

I think it’s a very positive thing for him, for the team, for the club and in general in football – a player that has that mindset, that capacity to adapt and that has attributes that can fulfil different roles, and he makes it much better as a team.

On ‘expected goals’

It’s another one but as I said before it’s a stat that fluctuates so much. There are other teams that were over-performing it for a big time, so is it sustainable? No, it’s not, but it will change the dynamic and then you see throughout the game how that changes as well. So for 60 minutes, 70, 80 minutes what you’ve done in the last 10. So it’s a stat, you can use it in the manner that you want. For us there are many other things much more important than that.

On if Rice should have come off vs Brighton

No, no, that’s normal. Sometimes you get a hit and, throughout the game, you are able, with adrenaline and because you are warm, able to sustain that. Then the body reacts, and it reacted probably more than we expected, unfortunately, and that’s where we are.

On how he reacts to injuries

First thing, what can we do better? The second thing is the reality of the sport that we play. But looking back at the last three seasons, we have had fewer days of injuries than before. So, it’s how you look at it. We have injuries that you have to separate the traumatic ones and the ones that are muscle injuries, and we have to improve, but we are better than some other years.

On more options as players return

At the end, I think we have to talk about performance, not rotation. We want performance, the highest performance, every three days or throughout the game and that’s what we have to look at and in order to achieve that, who are the best players, in the best condition, with the best relationship to fulfil that.

On if Trossard has gone up a level

I think he’s gone up a level every season. He’s such an intelligent player, he’s a player that really wants it, he’s found his role, he’s found his maturity here and then I think his confidence level is higher, he’s a player that can create magic moments and a very important player for us.

On a possible new contract for Trossard

We are very happy with him, he knows that we talked about it many times and I think he’s very happy here as well.

On the importance of “finishers” coming off the bench

Very important and you don’t know if you’re going to be a finisher, a starter or sometimes you have to come in because a player gets injured in the warm-up so that’s how ready you have to be. It’s a joy because the players are really committed, really willing to participate in whatever role they have on the day and that’s what we need.

On Arsenal not winning the league the last five times they were top on New Year’s Day

No. Let’s break it.

On changing that statistic

For sure. Give me some good ones next time!

On how desperate the players are to change that

That’s what they transmit every single day when they’re with us, training or in every match. You can see the desire, you can see the energy they put in, how much they want it, and that’s what we need. It’s still five months to go, so take it day by day, enjoy that process of being where we are and go for it.