Oscar Mingueza has been linked with a move away from Celta Vigo in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he could be signed for a nominal price in January.

Mingueza has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

Oscar Mingueza is a player in demand

Multiple clubs are interested in the player, and he has numerous offers on the table. According to Estadio Deportivo, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on the player as well. They are hoping to secure his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player this month. The report further claims that the two Premier League clubs are willing to offer him more wages compared to what he earns at the Spanish club.

Celta Vigo are hoping to keep him at the club as well, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to extend his contract with them.

Where will Mingueza end up?

Mingueza has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Spanish league, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Newcastle and Aston Villa.

They could use more depth in the full-back positions, and Mingueza has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact in the Premier League. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer at the end of the season would be a masterstroke. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Villa and Newcastle have ambitious projects, and they are looking to compete in Europe regularly. They need to sign top-quality players, and the La Liga defender would be ideal for them.