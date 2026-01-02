(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker William Osula was close to leaving the club during the summer transfer window, and it appears that he could be on his way out of the club now.

There were rumours that he was close to securing a move to Germany at the start of the season. However, Newcastle blocked his departure. The player is now likely to secure and exit this month.

William Osula heading to the Bundesliga?

Eintracht Frankfurt want to secure his signature with a fresh move in January. According to BILD, the striker has already agreed a five-year contract with them worth around £40,000 a week. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg claims that the German outfit is looking to sign the Newcastle Striker on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. The player has already agreed to the move.

Osula needs to move on

Newcastle have Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa at their disposal. It would be ideal for them to sanction the departure of the 22-year-old Danish striker. He needs regular gametime at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Newcastle will not benefit him. It remains to be seen whether they can finalise a deal with the German outfit.

Newcastle could use the funds from his departure to improve their squad. They will be hoping to compete in Europe next season, and they need to do well during the second half of the season. Signing the right players this month will help them bounce back strongly.

Meanwhile, Osula will look to get his career back on track with regular football in Germany. It could be the ideal next step for him.