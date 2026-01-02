Report: Chelsea & Man United monitor goalkeeper entering the final year of his contract

AC Milan are facing a crucial decision as uncertainty grows around the future of Mike Maignan, with several European clubs closely monitoring his situation.

According to Calciomercato, clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus are all keeping a close watch as the French international enters the final six months of his contract at AC Milan.

Maignan, now 30, has been one of Milan’s most important players since arriving from Lille, establishing himself as one of Europe’s elite goalkeepers.

He has been central to Milan’s domestic and European ambitions over recent seasons.

His leadership from the back and consistency in big matches have made him a fan favourite at San Siro and a key figure in the dressing room.

AC Milan want to offer a new deal to Mike Maignan

Aware of his importance, Milan are eager to avoid losing him on a free transfer and are preparing a new contract proposal believed to be worth around €5.5 million per season.

Club executives see the offer as a strong show of intent and a reflection of Maignan’s status as one of the highest-performing goalkeepers in Serie A.

However, despite these efforts, the France international has yet to signal whether he is ready to commit his future to the Rossoneri.

While he is understood to be happy in Milan and appreciates the trust shown by the club, the continued interest from abroad, particularly from the Premier League, is difficult to ignore.

Chelsea & Man United want a new goalkeeper

Chelsea and Man United are both expected to assess their goalkeeping options over the next two transfer windows, while Juventus are monitoring the situation closely should an opportunity arise to strengthen.

Maignan’s representatives are planning to carefully evaluate Milan’s proposal in the coming days, weighing sporting ambitions, financial terms, and long-term stability.

With Maignan eligible to speak to overseas clubs about a pre-contract agreement, Milan risk losing a cornerstone of their squad unless progress is made soon.

Among the clubs monitoring him right now, Chelsea hold long term interest in signing him.

