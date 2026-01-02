Report: Napoli interested in a move for Leicester City forward

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s impressive development in England has not gone unnoticed, and January is shaping up to be a defining moment in his young career as interest from European clubs gather pace.

According to Fichajes, Napoli are preparing a bold move in the winter transfer window, with the Ghana international identified as a priority target to strengthen their attacking options.

Fatawu, currently plying his trade with Leicester City, has continued to stand out despite the Foxes’ challenging circumstances in the Championship.

While Leicester’s focus has been on regrouping and pushing for promotion, the 20-year-old winger has quietly enhanced his reputation with a series of impressive performances.

Napoli are ready to sign a new wide attacker

Fichajes reports that Napoli are willing to invest around €25 million to land a new attacking option, with Fatawu emerging as a central figure in their recruitment plans.

The Serie A side are believed to feel their squad lacks balance and penetration in wide areas.

As they look to stay competitive domestically and in Europe, Napoli see the addition of a dynamic winger as a necessity.

From Napoli’s perspective, Fatawu fits the profile perfectly. He offers explosive acceleration, thrives in one-on-one situations, and is comfortable attacking space during transitions.

Scouts have also been impressed by his growing end product and work rate, traits that suggest he could adapt well to the intensity and tactical demands of Serie A.

Italian giants may struggle to sign Fatawu in January

Leicester, however, are under no immediate pressure to sell. Fatawu remains an important part of their project, and any January move would require a convincing offer.

Club insiders believe Leicester would prefer to keep him at least until the end of the season as they chase promotion, though a substantial bid could force them into difficult conversations.

A move to Napoli would offer Champions League exposure and the chance to test himself at the highest level, but the winger is understood to be focused on his performances rather than speculation.

Those close to the player suggest he would only consider a transfer if it clearly benefited his long-term development.

