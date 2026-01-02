Shock European club emerges as contender to sign Mo Salah from Liverpool

Mohamed Salah in Liverpool training (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A potential summer move for Mohamed Salah is beginning to gather quiet momentum, with AS Roma reportedly considering an ambitious bid to reunite with the Liverpool winger later this year.



According to La Repubblica, the Serie A side have identified Salah as a marquee target for the next transfer window, as concrete approach is expected to wait until the summer due to squad registration constraints.

The Italian club have already filled their non-EU player slots for the current season, meaning a January move would be impossible even if all parties were willing.

Instead, the Giallorossi are said to be exploring the financial and sporting feasibility of a summer deal that could see the 33-year-old return to Serie A, where he previously impressed during spells with Fiorentina and Roma earlier in his career.

Mo Salah linked with a move back to Serie A

The appeal from Roma’s perspective is obvious. Despite his age, Salah remains one of Europe’s most productive wide forwards, consistently delivering goals and assists at the highest level.

His ability to perform on the biggest stages would make him an instant leader in a Roma squad still striving to bridge the gap to Serie A’s elite.

Meanwhile, speculation linking Salah with a lucrative move to the Middle East appears to have cooled.

According to iNews, clubs in the Saudi Pro League have stepped back from making an approach during this window, despite heavy interest in previous years.

While Saudi clubs remain capable of reviving their pursuit in the future, there is currently no expectation of an imminent bid to lure Salah away from Anfield.

Liverpool have still not made a decision over his future

From Liverpool’s point of view, Salah’s situation remains delicately balanced.

He continues to be a central figure on the pitch and in the dressing room, but with his role diminishing under manager Arne Slot and the player expressing his concern over his playing time, an exit from the club this year could be possible.

Those close to the player suggest he is in no rush to make a decision, preferring to assess his options at the end of the season.

A return to Italy, especially with a club he once represented, would carry emotional significance but it remains to be seen if the player would be interested in that.

