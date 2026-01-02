Three managers who could succeed Enzo Maresca at Chelsea - opinion

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The New Year has brought familiar old problems to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca, hired in the summer of 2024 to bring stability to the club has now parted company with the Blues.

Although he guided the Premier League side to the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League triumphs, his time at Stamford Bridge was cut short due to disagreements between him and the board.

While the Blues sit fifth in the Premier League table, insiders at Cobham describe a broken relationship between the Italian head coach and the sporting hierarchy.

Maresca’s refusal to conduct his post-match press duties following the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth was viewed as the final straw by the hierarchy.

With the atmosphere turning toxic, Chelsea have wasted no time in sounding out potential replacements.

Candidates to become the next Chelsea boss

We take a look at the three possible candidates who could become the next Chelsea manager.

1. Liam Rosenior (Strasbourg)

The most logical, albeit controversial, option lies within the BlueCo multi-club network. Liam Rosenior has been nothing short of a revelation since taking charge of Chelsea’s sister club, RC Strasbourg.

Under his guidance, Strasbourg currently sit 7th in Ligue 1 with the one of the youngest squads in Europe’s top five leagues.

Rosenior is already fully integrated into the owners’ philosophy. He understands the recruitment model, works seamlessly with young talent, and plays a progressive, possession-based style that mirrors what the board initially wanted from Maresca.

2. Cesc Fabregas (Como)

The romantic choice. Cesc Fàbregas has taken Serie A by storm with Como. After winning promotion, he has defied gravity by keeping the minnows in the top half of the table throughout 2025.

Chelsea intermediaries have already made informal contact with Fàbregas’s camp to gauge his interest in a Premier League return.

Fàbregas understands the “Chelsea DNA” intimately. As a manager, he brings an elite tactical brain and instant respect from the dressing room.

However, his lack of Champions League management experience remains a risk.

3. Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace)

If the board wants a guarantee of immediate impact, Oliver Glasner is the frontrunner.

The Austrian produced a miracle in 2025, leading Crystal Palace to a historic FA Cup triumph and a Community Shield victory.

Glasner has no intention of extending his Crystal Palace contract, which expires in June 2026.

Glasner’s high-pressing 3-4-3 system fits Chelsea’s current squad profile perfectly, particularly maximising the output of wing-backs like Reece James and Malo Gusto.

Unlike Rosenior or Fàbregas, Glasner is a proven winner in England who knows how to navigate the pressure of the Premier League.

