Sources: "It's likely..." - Tottenham increasingly confident as they eye potential transfer spending spree

Savinho in action for Manchester City against Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham are increasingly confident that they might now have a more realistic chance of signing Manchester City winger Savinho, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Spurs are struggling at the moment, but are prepared to back manager Thomas Frank with more money to improve his squad in the January transfer window.

Savinho was one of Tottenham’s top targets in the summer, and the Brazilian remains a priority for them this month, according to my sources.

Given that Savinho has not been starting regularly for Man City, it makes sense that Spurs now seem keen to try again for him this winter.

Tottenham still keen on Savinho transfer – deal now more realistic

“The Semenyo deal is all but done, and it’s likely we’ll see at least one City attacker leave as a result,” one source in the industry told me. “The main two candidates would be Savinho and Oscar Bobb.”

“Tottenham are big admirers of Savinho,” another well-placed source confirmed. “They haven’t stopped watching his situation since the summer, and there’s the feeling now that he might be more realistically available.”

It’s expected that THFC might try an initial loan for Savinho, with either an option or an obligation to then buy the 21-year-old permanently.

This deal probably wouldn’t come cheap, though, and it’s not the only attacking signing the north London club have planned.

Tottenham also eyeing Porto striker Samu Aghehowa

My sources have also told me that Tottenham remain really keen on Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, who has been linked with them and other top Premier League clubs before.

Samu Aghehowa for Porto Games Goals 2024/25 45 27 2025/26 24 18

The Spain international has been prolific with Porto, and looks like he has all the attributes to make the step up to playing in the Premier League.

Porto are not interested in selling right now, however, so the general feeling within the industry is that a January deal is not particularly likely.

Still, Spurs need to strengthen up front and it will be interesting to see how hard they push for both Savinho and Aghehowa.