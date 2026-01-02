Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Brazilian defender Souza from Santos.

According to a report from Lucas Musetti, Tottenham have submitted an offer for the 19-year-old defender, but the proposal has been turned down. Santos are demanding €17 million to sell the player, and it will be interesting to see if the North London outfit returns with an improved offer to get the deal done.

Tottenham could use Souza

Tottenham could use more depth in the left-back department, and the South American would be a long-term acquisition. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he is highly rated in South America. The €17 million investment could look like a bargain in future if Tottenham can get the deal done.

The defender has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United in recent weeks as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him, and he will test himself at the highest level. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Can Spurs get the Souza deal done?

Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to pay €17 million for him, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to return with an improved offer. They need more depth in the squad if they want to do well across multiple competitions. Signing some of the best young talents around would be a step in the right direction.

Souza will certainly hope to compete at the highest level. He will hope that clubs like Tottenham can secure an agreement with Santos in the coming weeks.

With multiple clubs keen on the defender, Santos will look to squeeze every penny from his potential departure. It remains to be seen where he ends up.