West Ham consider signing £325,000-a-week English star in January

West Ham United are reportedly in discussions over a potential loan move for Raheem Sterling, as the club looks to inject much-needed attacking quality into their squad for the second half of the season.

According to ExWHUEmployee, the Hammers are exploring a deal that would see the Chelsea outcast arrive in east London on loan until the end of the campaign.

The timing of the move is no coincidence. West Ham United currently find themselves entrenched in the Premier League relegation zone.

Nuno Espirito Santo is under increasing pressure to turn results around, and attacking reinforcements have become a clear priority ahead of the January transfer window.

Raheem Sterling is looking for a way out of Chelsea

Sterling’s situation at Chelsea has been well documented. The 31-year-old winger, who earns around £325,000 per week, has been frozen out of the first-team picture.

Despite several attempts in recent windows, Chelsea have struggled to offload Sterling permanently due to his salary and contract structure.

Last season, Sterling spent time on loan at Arsenal, but his impact was limited as he failed to secure a regular starting role.

A proposed move to Fulham also collapsed during the summer, leaving him stranded at Stamford Bridge.

Under former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Sterling has not played a single minute this season, further showing how far he has fallen down the pecking order.

Now, Chelsea are understood to be open to sanctioning another temporary exit, and West Ham see an opportunity.

West Ham could benefit from the signing of Sterling

From West Ham’s perspective, the hope is that Sterling’s experience, pace and pedigree could provide a spark in what has been a blunt attack for large parts of the season.

Sterling’s lack of match sharpness and rhythm is a major concern, especially for a side fighting for survival.

However, his vast Premier League experience, including title wins with Manchester City could prove invaluable in high-pressure situations.

For Sterling, the move represents a chance to revive a career that has stalled badly in recent years.

