Nuno Espirito Santo may want a new signing or two at West Ham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United have agreed on a deal to sign Pablo from Gil Vicente.

The 21-year-old striker will be expected to help with their goal-scoring problems. However, he has had persistent injury problems in the last few months, and he has missed four of the last five matches with muscular problems.

Naturally, there has been speculation surrounding his medical and whether the transfer could be a gamble for the London club.

Injury expert on Pablo medical

However, injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar feels that the situation is nothing to worry about, and the deal is likely to go through.

Dr Rajpal Brar told Hammers News: “I don’t think it will impact his medical as long as it’s nothing extreme. “The club will do what they normally do for soft tissue injuries – continue with treatment, physio and see how he responds to football activities. “Nothing about it suggests that the deal would potentially be off.”

Pablo could be a useful signing

West Ham have struggled to score goals this season, and they need quality attackers at their disposal. They have invested in Pablo, and they are closing in on Taty Castellanos.

It will be interesting to see if both players can hit the ground running in the Premier League and help West Ham improve in the final third. They need to score consistently if they want to survive in the Premier League.

Pablo has proven himself in Portugal, and he will look to make his mark in English football now. It remains to be seen whether he can establish an important player for West Ham during the second half of the season. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into an asset for the club.

West Ham will hope that he can get over his injury problems and make a defining contribution during the second half of the season.