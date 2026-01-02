Wolves and the looming threat of unwanted Premier League history

Joao Gomes reacts during Wolves vs Brentford (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers find themselves in a position few clubs ever escape. After 18 Premier League matches, their campaign has descended into a statistical nightmare that places them alongside (and in some cases below) the division’s most notorious underperformers. While managerial change often offers a reset, Wolves’ early-season numbers suggest this season could drift beyond a simple relegation fight and into historically poor territory.

The appointment of Rob Edwards was framed as a long-term commitment rather than a quick fix. His emotional ties to the club and willingness to leave a stable Championship project underlined how significant the opportunity felt internally. However, sentiment rarely shifts league tables, and Wolves’ early returns indicate that the scale of the challenge may be greater than anticipated.

A managerial change that has yet to move the needle

Edwards inherited a struggling squad and was tasked with arresting momentum that had already begun to slide. Unfortunately, the early signs have offered little encouragement. Wolves remain without a win under his stewardship after seven matches, extending a run that has left them anchored to the bottom of the table.

From a results perspective, the issue has not been marginal defeats alone but a sustained inability to compete across all phases of matches. Defensive structure has been fragile, attacking output minimal and confidence visibly eroded. While managerial transitions often require time, Premier League survival rarely allows for extended adaptation periods, particularly when points totals are this low.

The bleak reality of Wolves’ numbers after 18 games

After 18 fixtures, Wolves have accumulated just two points and possess a goal difference of minus 29. Those figures are unprecedented at this stage of a Premier League season. No previous team has reached the halfway point of December with such a meagre return.

To contextualise the scale of the problem, the next poorest 18-game start belongs to Sheffield United during the 2020/21 season, when they had five points and a goal difference of minus 20. Several other struggling sides managed six points at the same stage, including Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Sunderland, all of whom endured relegation seasons but still outperformed Wolves’ current pace.

Even Derby County’s infamous 2007/08 campaign, widely considered the benchmark for Premier League futility, saw them collect seven points after 18 matches, despite conceding heavily.

How Wolves compare to the worst starts in Premier League history

Looking at the broader historical picture, Wolves’ situation becomes even more concerning. Among the ten worst starts to a Premier League season after 18 games, every single team ultimately suffered relegation. That list includes clubs such as West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United across various seasons.

What separates Wolves from those sides is not just their league position but the depth of underperformance. Most relegated teams still show signs of resistance, occasional victories or periods of form that offer hope. Wolves, by contrast, have failed to build any momentum whatsoever, leaving them isolated statistically as well as competitively.

The historical precedent suggests that teams in this position rarely recover and none have avoided relegation.

The spectre of Derby County’s record season

Derby County’s 2007/08 season remains the lowest points total in Premier League history, with just 11 points accumulated across 38 matches. That record has long stood as an outlier, but Wolves’ current trajectory places it under serious threat.

Based on their first 18 matches, Wolves are averaging approximately 0.11 points per game. Projected across a full season, that rate would result in a total of around four points, a figure that would not merely break Derby’s record, but render it obsolete.

Recent seasons have shown how difficult that record is to surpass. Southampton, for example, came close last season but still reached double figures by the campaign’s end. Sunderland and Sheffield United also endured deeply difficult seasons but finished well above Wolves’ current projection.

Fixtures offer little immediate relief

While statistical projections rarely hold perfectly over an entire season, Wolves’ upcoming schedule offers limited opportunity for recovery. Away trips to Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium are among their next set of fixtures, along with additional matches against clubs competing at the top end of the table.

For teams in crisis, favourable fixtures can provide breathing room or spark belief. Wolves, however, face the opposite scenario, with upcoming opponents likely to expose existing weaknesses rather than mask them. Without a sudden improvement in performance levels, the gap between Wolves and safety could widen rapidly.

More than relegation at stake

Relegation alone would be a severe outcome for Wolves, but the broader concern is reputational as much as competitive. Becoming the Premier League’s lowest-ever points scorer carries long-term implications, shaping narratives around a club for decades.

Such seasons often prompt structural change, from ownership strategy to recruitment philosophy and can leave lasting scars on supporter morale. For Edwards, the challenge is not merely about short-term survival but restoring a baseline level of competitiveness that prevents the season from becoming historically defining for the wrong reasons.

A narrowing window for intervention

The Premier League rarely forgives slow starts, and Wolves’ margin for error has effectively disappeared before the halfway point of the campaign. While improvement remains theoretically possible, the evidence so far suggests a side struggling to arrest decline.

If results do not improve soon, discussions will shift from survival scenarios to damage limitation. Wolves still have time to alter the narrative, but as the data stands, they are flirting with a place in Premier League history that no club aspires to occupy.